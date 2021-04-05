Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLAQU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000.

Shares of GLAQU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

