Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 134,000 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 134,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $325.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.39 and its 200 day moving average is $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

