Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Hubbell worth $71,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $190.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $191.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

