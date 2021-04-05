Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,613 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of JJSF opened at $156.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.89 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $169.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.46.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.