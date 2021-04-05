Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DJCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $323.82 on Monday. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $214.40 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.77.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.