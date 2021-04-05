Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Century Communities worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

