Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,629 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $2,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $11,823,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NYSE SAVE opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.