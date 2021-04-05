Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 344.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

NYSE BERY opened at $61.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

