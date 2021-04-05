Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.