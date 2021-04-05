HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $532,714.65 and approximately $14,783.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

