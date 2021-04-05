Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Earns Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.63.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.