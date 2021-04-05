Hermez Network Trading Down 1.5% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $6.65 or 0.00011391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $31.25 million and approximately $755,212.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

