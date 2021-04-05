Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

