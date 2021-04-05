Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 760,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 406,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.71 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.