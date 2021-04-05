Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 525,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,148,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JD opened at $84.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
