Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 525,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $84.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

