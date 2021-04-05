Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,326 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

ORCL stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.