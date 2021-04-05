Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $38.57 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 610.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,530 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.77 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

