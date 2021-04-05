Head-To-Head Analysis: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) vs. Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

72.4% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb -0.11% 27.48% 10.77% Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Kintara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $26.15 billion 5.38 $3.44 billion $4.69 13.42 Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -2.39

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Kintara Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Kintara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 3 10 1 2.86 Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus price target of $74.64, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. Kintara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Risk and Volatility

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Kintara Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The company also provides Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Abraxane, a solvent-free protein-bound chemotherapy product; mpliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia. In addition, it offers Onureg for the continued treatment of adult patients with AML; Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; Vidaza for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome subtypes; Baraclude, an oral antiviral agent for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; and Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. The company sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. It has collaboration agreements with Pfizer, Inc.; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and Nektar Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.