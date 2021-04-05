Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 103,159 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $95,832,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 773,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS opened at $95.46 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.