Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,442 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Adobe comprises about 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $490.75. 54,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $299.95 and a one year high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.33 and its 200 day moving average is $476.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.