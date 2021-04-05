Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 85,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

