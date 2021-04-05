Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $655,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,388,000 after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,245,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $93.37. 21,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,402. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $55.46 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.