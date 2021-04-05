Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $14.40 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

Shares of AMZN traded up $45.40 on Monday, hitting $3,206.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,930.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

