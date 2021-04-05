Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $520,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.57. 118,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.30. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,448.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

