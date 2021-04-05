Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,264,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,954,000 after buying an additional 1,222,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 368,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698,607. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

