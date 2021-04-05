Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,921 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.26. 59,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,988. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $289.57 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

