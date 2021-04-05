Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $98.48. 36,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

