Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

