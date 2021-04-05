Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $173.95 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00052294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00683344 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028005 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,984,041,158 coins and its circulating supply is 9,391,085,158 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

