Guider (GDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,468.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded up 134.3% against the US dollar. Guider has a market cap of $51,488.25 and approximately $2,468.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

