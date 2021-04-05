Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $62,477,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in TopBuild by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $213.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.09 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.22 and its 200 day moving average is $187.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

