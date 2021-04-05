Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

