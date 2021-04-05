Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $125.75 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.