Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $10,118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,907,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $135.83 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.49, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.