Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,560 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 142,817 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 539,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 172,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $882,580.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

