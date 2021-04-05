GravityCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $256.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 61% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $60,502.95 and $256.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00307694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00092897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00751091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017613 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,473,203 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

