Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

