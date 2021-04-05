Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1,151.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GVA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

