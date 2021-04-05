GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $842,987.50 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $842,987.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,137. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $72,280,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,936,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

