Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 614 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $95,832,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,070,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Hasbro by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 177,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS stock opened at $95.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

