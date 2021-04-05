Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 495 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

