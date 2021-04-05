Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 38,766 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.