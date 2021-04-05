Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,516 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.