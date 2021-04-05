Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

MXIM stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

