General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

GM opened at $57.80 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

