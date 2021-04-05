General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.93

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.93 and last traded at $184.68, with a volume of 18641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

