General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $66,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $3,417,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after buying an additional 188,446 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $180.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.27.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.