Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Generac by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 613,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

GNRC stock opened at $323.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

