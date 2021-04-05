Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $869,370.85 and approximately $14,261.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gems has traded up 76.2% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.
Gems Profile
Buying and Selling Gems
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.
