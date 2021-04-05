Geier Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,646 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $136.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

